Murkomen pleads with residents of Kericho to stop ‘pothole farming’

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Kipchumba Murkomen responds to questions before the National Assembly Committee on Transport and Infrastructure at Continental House in Nairobi on December 7, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works Kipchumba Murkomen has asked residents of Kericho County to stop farming in potholes on major roads in the County.

His request came after residents of Sigowet planted banana trees on potholes along the Kapsoit-Soundu road that links Kericho and Kisumu Counties. Photos of the banana trees growing in potholes emerged online, prompting Murkomen to respond.

“My Kericho friends please stop planting bananas on your road. I know food security is important but the roads are important. We are managing a serious financial situation that’s affecting roads all over the country,” Murkomen said.

“We have managed to return a few contractors to various sites all over the country. Your contractor was awarded a tender to re-do the road and is mobilizing to come on site as from next week. I am on their case until they deliver. That’s what we are trying to do all over the country. We just need need a little patience,” he said.

Mr Murkomen, in his statement, further said contractors had been awarded tenders to re-do roads despite earlier claiming that there was no money to undertake road projects due to budget shortfalls.

Only last month, Murkomen said the Kenya Kwanza government had ceased embarking on any projects unless they are funded by development partners.

“We are working with the National Treasury to allow us negotiate with some contractors who are willing to resume work through a plan that has seen a few road projects being construction,” Murkomen said then.

It is to be established whether development partners will fund the Kapsoit-Sondu road re-carpeting project or it will be done on tax payers’ bill.

Nairobi News sampled some reactions to Murkomen’s statement:

“It’s a lie. You promised a total overhaul of the road. Repairs are no longer suitable for that road. The state of the road is pathetic. Please tell us something else not repairs and unnecessary promises,” Vincent Kipngetich said.

“But you are amongst those who were spearheading hatukuli barabara (we don’t eat roads)” anthem waziri,” Alinoor Karu commented.

“Kibaki took over and within 6 months, everything was stable. You are almost completing a year yet nothing tangible have been done. Instead you want to rob civil servants to run the imaginary plan,” Kosgei Kipkorir said.

