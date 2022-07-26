Mwaure: I will reduce tax by 50 per cent if I become president

Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure when he arrived at the Catholic University of East Africa for the presidential debate on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga has promised to reduce tax pay by 50 per cent to help lower the cost of living for Kenyans if elected president in the August 9 General Election.

Speaking during the presidential debate on Tuesday at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Mr Mwaure claimed that Kenya collects approximately Sh40 billion as tax money, and his government will reduce it by half.

“We will implement a subsidy on basic food commodities. I applaud President Uhuru Kenyatta for doing so with maize meal, but more can be done. We will also reduce tax pay by 50 per cent,” Mr Mwaure said.

He also said that approximately Sh20 trillion is being held in foreign countries. This, he says, is money that if brought back to Kenya can help build the nation.

“Money illegally obtained is stashed in offshore accounts and I am not talking about personal accounts. Sh215 billion from Eurobond cannot be accounted for. Kenyans money is being used to develop other nations, this is immoral,” he said.

On the issue of unemployment Mr Waihiga said he plans to empower devolved governments that work closely to wananchi.

“We will ensure that at least 50 million goes to devolved governments. To help create job opportunities. We want to involve the chiefs, nyumba kumis because it is down at this level we will be able to get employment ideas from mwananchi. And that is not all we also have a plan to help finance start-ups from the youth,” he said.