Nairobi Azimio MCAs claim life of County Speaker is in danger

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly affiliated to Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition addressing the media in Nairobi. PHOTO | KEVIN CHERUIYOT

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly affiliated to Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition addressing the media in Nairobi. PHOTO | KEVIN CHERUIYOT





Nairobi County Assembly members affiliated to Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition have claimed that the life of Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi is in danger.

Their allegations come after the police disarmed Speaker Mr Ng’ondi for misusing his gun.

In a letter, the Firearms Licensing Board has accused the Speaker of misusing his gun to cause disruption within Nairobi Central Business District.

“According to Security brief received, you have been actively engaged in inciting goons into violence and destruction of property within the Central Business District and its environs,” the letter signed by the board’s chairperson Rashid Yakub reads in part.

Also read: Suspended – Robert Alai to miss four sittings at county assembly

However, the Azimio MCAs have said the Speaker has been left exposed, putting his life in danger.

The MCAs, who addressed the press in under the leadership of the Majority Leader Peter Imwatok at City Hall, have asked the police to stop humiliating them for taking part in Azimio demonstrations, adding that the Speaker has never taken part in any demonstrations.

“Our members of County Assembly in particular Nairobi beginning from the Speaker and other members are living in fear. They’re being terrorised by the police and by the Kenya firearm bureau. Their lives are in danger,” Mr Imwatok said.

According to the MCAs, the Speaker is now vulnerable thugs and hooligans in the city. They said the move was not made in good faith in light of the ongoing bipartisan talks between the Azimio and the Kenya Kwanza government.

Also read: Seven who conned Sameer boss of Sh10m by mimicking Uhuru set free

“Allow the members of Azimio side and our Speaker to run the assembly in peace. We’ve never seen our Speaker, Deputy Speaker and some of our members in the demonstrations.”

At the same time, the MCAs welcomed the move by Azimio la Umoja leaders to suspend the demonstrations, saying it is for the good of the nation.

Nairobi County has been the epicenter of the Azimio demonstrations which have in the past week disrupted businesses.

Also read: Sama denies calling police on protesting employees