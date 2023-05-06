Sheila Mwanyigha amused by fans using ChatGPT to investigate her ‘pregnancy’





Media personality Sheila Mwanyigha, has expressed her amazement at fans who turned to ChatGPT, an AI-driven natural language processing tool, to dig up information on her alleged pregnancy.

This comes just days after Sheila refuted claims that she is expecting a child.

The TV presenter shared a screenshot of a fan who had searched for “Sheila Mwanyigha Children” on ChatGPT.

With a mix of shock and amusement, she wrote, “Yaani mulienda mbaka ChatGPT? Wueh! Anyway, Nice weekend my people!”

Also read: When Jesus says yes! Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy rumours

ChatGPT, known for its human-like conversational abilities and assistance with various tasks, has become a popular tool for users seeking answers to their questions.

Sheila found herself at the center of pregnancy rumours after a photograph of her with a seemingly larger stomach began circulating online.

Responding to the speculation, she explained that her appearance was due to bloating, not pregnancy.

“Yep! The sweet potato breakfast I had. And I think the word is bloated. Bloated is what’s poppin,” she wrote.

Also read: Sheila Mwanyigha reveals how she was sexually harassed at media company

In an effort to further dispel the rumors, Sheila shared a follow-up video showcasing her stomach, proving that she was not, in fact, pregnant.

Despite the unwarranted attention, she expressed gratitude to her fans for their wishes and prayers.

“Hi guys, how are you doing? I see you guys have decided that it’s congratulations, seriously? I know you want good things for me guys, keep praying for me, when Jesus says yes nobody can say no but it’s still not time yet,” she said, while addressing the rumours head-on.

Also read: Actor Baha and girlfriend Georgina celebrate their daughter’s first birthday