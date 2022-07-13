Nairobi businesswoman denies fraud charges

Esther Muthoni Muiruri when she was charged on July 12 for defrauding Duncan Maranga Mbici over Sh34million alleging her company Bellas Casa Agencies had won a tender to supply meat to Qatar and Kuwait Embassies..Photo/ Richard Munguti

A business lady has been charged with defrauding a company director of Sh34million while alleging she had won a tender to supply meat to two Embassies.

Esther Muthoni Muiruri, 33 who was arraigned before Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi denied 30 counts of obtaining through pretences and forging of a purchase orders.

Muthoni , a mother of two was accused of defrauding Duncan Maranga Mbici the colossal sum between June and July 2021.

Ochoi heard the accused approached Mbici to fund her company for a business venture with Qatar and Kuwait Embassies for the supply of meat.

“You are charged with defrauding Mbici over Sh34million pretending that your joint company to wit Bellas Casa Agencies Limited (BCAL) had been issued with a Purchase Order No13/76 for Credit Trading Limited (CTL) so as to supply Meat to Embasssies of Kuwait and Qatar,” the charges against Muthoni read.

Muthoni allegedly told Mbici , who is a director CTL that he was entitled to direct profit over and above his principal capital if he funded that particular business.

The business venture was between CTL and BCAL.

Muthoni faced various counts of obtaining fraudulently sums of money ranging between Sh250,000 to Sh 6.5million between June and July 2021.

Other indictments against her were that she forged purchase orders for Sh29.4million for the supply meat to Kuwait Embassy on July 14, 2021.

The said purchase had allegedly been issued to BCAL on account of CTL.

She applied to be freed on reasonable bond terms saying she is nursing a sick child expected to under-go a major organ surgery.

She availed to the court medical records for 2019 highlighting details of her sons ailment.

“On account of my sons health status I urge this court to free me on a reasonable bond to enable me attend to him and prepare him for a major surgery,” Muthoni.

State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda did not oppose the freeing of the accused on bond but asked the court to consider the amount allegedly lost in the meat tender deal.

Ochoi directed the accused to deposit a cash bail of Sh5million or deposit a security bond of Sh10million with one surety of similar amount.

He fixed the case for mention on July 26,2022 for pre-trial directions.