Actress Jackie Matubia reveals newborn gender
Actress Jackie Matubia has shared the gender of her newborn.
In a video on her YouTube channel as well as a post on her Instagram, Matubia said, “God knew I needed a long time best friend that’s why he gave me a daughter ❤️❤️.”
Early June, the actress and her fiancé actor Blessing Lung’aho welcomed their first child.
Matubia who starred in the Mother-in-law telenovela series announced the arrival of her baby on social media and thanked God for safe delivery.
“My baby D, Blessing we did good,” Matubia captioned a picture of herself carrying her bundle of joy.
In an earlier interview, the actress revealed she learnt she was expecting after eight weeks.
“That day I wasn’t feeling well. I even thought I had contracted Covid-19. I had no appetite, and his cologne was irritating me. I was at a point where I never thought I could be pregnant again,” she said,
Having welcomed her first child in 2015, early January Matubia announced she was expecting her second child.
“Iitabidi mmenijudge juu I can’t explain…Baby number 2 #blessed,” she said on her Instagram.
A month after, the sassy actress introduced Blessing as the father of her unborn child with the latter going on one knee two months after.
“He proposed and I said Yes! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing and loving you always!”