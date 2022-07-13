Actress Jackie Matubia reveals newborn gender

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho pose with their newborn child. PHOTO" COURTESY

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho pose with their newborn child. PHOTO" COURTESY





Actress Jackie Matubia has shared the gender of her newborn.

In a video on her YouTube channel as well as a post on her Instagram, Matubia said, “God knew I needed a long time best friend that’s why he gave me a daughter ❤️❤️.”

Early June, the actress and her fiancé actor Blessing Lung’aho welcomed their first child.

Matubia who starred in the Mother-in-law telenovela series announced the arrival of her baby on social media and thanked God for safe delivery.

“My baby D, Blessing we did good,” Matubia captioned a picture of herself carrying her bundle of joy.

In an earlier interview, the actress revealed she learnt she was expecting after eight weeks.

“That day I wasn’t feeling well. I even thought I had contracted Covid-19. I had no appetite, and his cologne was irritating me. I was at a point where I never thought I could be pregnant again,” she said,

Having welcomed her first child in 2015, early January Matubia announced she was expecting her second child.

“Iitabidi mmenijudge juu I can’t explain…Baby number 2 #blessed,” she said on her Instagram.

A month after, the sassy actress introduced Blessing as the father of her unborn child with the latter going on one knee two months after.

“He proposed and I said Yes! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing and loving you always!”