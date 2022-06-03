‘Nairobi Diaries’ actress in court for failing to pay Sh152k hotel bill





Nairobi Diaries actress Dianah Clara Ojenge has been charged in court with obtaining Sh152,550 credit by false pretenses after dining and drinking expensive drinks at a city restaurant.

Ms Ojenge is accused of incurring the bill at Golden Ice Bistro at Next Gen Mall in South C along Mombasa road in Nairobi on the night of May 26 and the morning of May 27 with intent to defraud.

While appearing before the Kibera Law Courts, the court was told how the accused was served with two chicken breasts valued at Sh3, 000, one cocktail valued at Sh2000, two bottles of 300ml soda valued at Sh500, a one litre bottle of drinking water valued at Sh400 and three bottles of an energy drink valued at Sh1, 650.

The accused is also reported to have ordered six bottles of Bellaire Luxe 750ml valued at Sh75,000and seven Hennessey VS 750ml valued at Sh70,000 which she took with a group of friends by falsely pretending that she would pay a fact she knew to be false.

Ms Ojenge later claimed that her ATM car had problems and she was not able to pay. She requested to be escorted to her house to collect some cash but she was unable to settle the bill even after two of the restaurant’s employees accompanied her to her house.

The accused requested the hotel management to give her until Monday this week to settle the bill but she still failed to do so and stopped picking calls from the management. The matter was reported at Akila police station and the police traced and arrested her.

The accused denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Monicah Maroro and pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms. She was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 and an alternative bond of Sh100,000 with a surety of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on June 16, 2022.