Nairobi residents to go without water supply





Households in Nairobi are set to have their water supply disrupted for two days to facilitate major repairs at one of the city’s major water treatment plants.

In a public notice on Wednesday, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) said city residents will experience water shortage on Thursday and Friday.

NCWSC Managing Director Nahason Muguna said the interruption of water supply is due to a partial shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant which will pave way for scheduled maintenance at the plant and the Ngethu Gigiri transmission mains.

“NCWSC would like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be a shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant starting 6am Thursday to midnight,” the water company said.

Those living along Mombasa Road, South B, South C, and the neighbourhoods including Embakasi will be affected by the maintenance.

The entire Industrial area and estates along Juja Road will go without water. The estates to be affected include the whole of Mathare, Eastleigh, Airforce Base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani and Eastleigh.

Areas along Jogoo Road will also suffer due to the shutdown. Estates listed by Nairobi Water include Maringo and Buruburu.

Outering Road and adjacent estates will also be affected by the temporary shutdown. Estates listed include Baba Dogo, Dandora, and Dandora KCC factory. Umoja Estate 1 and 2, Donholm, among others.

Areas along Kangundo Road that will suffer include Ruai, Kayole, Komarock estate, Mwiki and Njiru.

Residents living along Thika Road will also suffer. The estates to miss water include Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta, Mwiki, Kahawa, Garden Estate and Thome Estate.

Areas along Limuru road including Parklands, Ngara and Aga Khan hospital will also go without water. The University of Nairobi, School of Law and City Park Area, United Nations and Sigiri Muthaiga will also be affected.

Langata and Kibra areas will also be affected by the temporary shutdown announced by Nairobi Water.

Nairobi upmarket estates will also suffer. The estates listed include those along James Gichuru Road, Waiyaki Way, Riverside Drive, Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani and Kileleshwa.

In that respect, the water company has urged their customers to try and use water sparingly as every effort is being made to restore the normal supply of water in the affected areas.

Last year alone, city residents have had to endure at least seven water supply interruptions by the urban water utility firm in February, May, June, July, September and December – all due to infrastructural upgrades.

This is the fifth disruption this year.

Only about 50 percent of Nairobi residents have direct access to piped water while the rest depend on water from kiosks, vendors, illegal connections, or boreholes.