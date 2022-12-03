New song alert! Ali Kiba releases heartfelt song following messy divorce with Kenyan wife





Musicians are often inspired to write songs after going through notable life events. American megastar singer Taylor Swift is especially known for releasing hit songs when she’s in and out of love- and she is loved for it.

It would, thus, appear that Tanzanian superstar singer Ali Kiba is on the same path after he released a heartfelt song dedicated to children following his messy divorce from Kenyan wife, Amina Khalef.

Ali Kiba released the song Asali on November 29, 2022, saying it was his birthday gift to all his fans as he sang a song dedicated to loving and caring for children.

“I present to you this birthday gift to all my fans. With these lyrics video, it was my idea to show the world how important it is to show love and care to our beloved kids.

One of the best gifts from the creator, taking time to celebrate this day to spread a message to all my people that always to take time and show love to our kids.

Parenting is one of the best blessings and this was the meaning behind the song Asali,” said Ali Kiba in part.

The song came roughly eight weeks after Amina took to social media to celebrate being officially free from Ali Kiba following their divorce.

Ali and Amina married in 2018 but Amina filed for divorce at the Mombasa Kadhi’s Court in February 2022.

Nairobi News previously reported that Amina said she wasn’t being provided with a safe home environment in Dar-es-Salaam, endured verbal abuse from her in-laws which allegedly began six months into their marriage and accused Ali Kiba of infidelity.

She left home while six months pregnant and returned to Kenya. Attempts to reconcile always ended up as futile, leading to their messy divorce.

With Amina, Ali Kiba has two children but he is also a father to several other children he had with a number of women.

He has five other children and lost one of his sons years ago. It is common knowledge that it is difficult for a parent to be consistently present in the lives of children he sires with several women.

It is therefore deducible that Ali Kiba released Asali as a message to all his children across the land that he would love and care for them no matter the circumstances.

