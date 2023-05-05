Newly-wed Zari Hassan visits late mum’s grave with husband Shakib





In a heartwarming gesture of love, South African businesswoman Zari Hassan recently took her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya, to visit her late mother’s grave in Uganda – her home country.

The mother-of-five took to Instagram to share the special moment with her fans, posting several videos of the emotional visit.

Zari, who is known for her flamboyant lifestyle and larger-than-life personality, appeared to be in a sombre mood as she introduced her husband to her late mother Halima Hassan.

In one of the videos, the couple can be seen sitting at the grave, with Shakib’s father-in-law holding the gravestone while speaking words that were inaudible to the camera.

Zari also showed her followers the surroundings of the grave, showing fans the mosque where her grandfather used to pray.

“I came to visit my mother, my mother’s grave. My grandfather’s mosque. Of course I brought my husband with me to meet the family. This is also one of the biggest trees with a beautiful shade,” she said in the video as she showed off the surroundings.

Later in the evening, the couple headed to an entertainment venue in Uganda for a fun-filled date night.

Shakib surprised Zari with a beautiful piece of art she shared with her fans.

“Thank you dear, it’s beautiful. I really liked it, what a surprise,” said the mother of five.

Zari formalised her marriage to Shakib in April 2023 in a private Islamic wedding called a nikkah ceremony.

A nikkah is a contract between a man and a woman in Islam and is one of the stages of an Islamic marriage.

The wedding is said to have taken place in South Africa, with only a few people invited to the ceremony.

Zari’s mother, Halima Hassan, succumbed to a heart-related complication in a Kampala hospital in 2017, aged 58.

Zari Hassan took to Instagram on Thursday morning (20 July) to share the sad news.

“It is with deep sadness that my family and I announce the death of our dear mother, who passed away this morning. May her soul rest in peace. May Allah forgive your sins and give you Jana.

You will always be loved by our old sun. As your children, we have received the best from God as our mother. We appreciate everything you have done for us. We will cherish you forever mum. Sleep well,” Zari wrote.

This came two months after the death of Zari’s ex-husband, Ivan Semwanga.

