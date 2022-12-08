Nigerian singer D’Banj arrested over fraud allegations

Nigerian singer and songwriter D'banj (real Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo) performs on stage during a past edition of the Koroga Festival at the Carnivore in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE better known by his stage name

Nigerian singer Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj has been arrested. According to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) D’Banj has been arrested pending investigations over alleged fraud.

D’Banj is alleged to have defrauded money from a government programme that was aimed at addressing issues of unemployment among the youth in Nigeria.

“ICPC confirmed on Wednesday the arrest and detention of Mr Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, otherwise known by his stage name D’Banj, over the investigation of fraud associated with the N-Power Programme,” ICPC said.

ICPC Detains D’Banj Over N-Power Funds Fraud ICPC confirmed on Wednesday the arrest and detention of Mr. Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, otherwise known by his stage name D’Banj, over the investigation of fraud associated with the N-Power Programme. pic.twitter.com/lzCROdMQ8Z — ICPC Nigeria (@icpcnigeria) December 7, 2022

“The N-Power is a scheme established by President Muhammadu Buhari on 8th June 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and empowerment, and help increase social development. The Commission had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government.”

ICPC said that N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly funds in spite of payment by the Government.

“About 10 persons have been invited by ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention. Several invitations to Mr Oyebanjo to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured.

“Mr Oyebanjo turned in himself and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters and is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners. The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled,” ICPC said.