‘No big or small sin!’ – Fridah Kamuyu’s grieving sister after Juja Dam drowning





Ms Mary Kamuyu, the sister to a lady who died after drowning in Juja Dam, Kiambu County has a message for Kenyans.

Ms Kamuyu is based in the Gulf and has been asking Kenyans to financially assist her jet back home and bury her sister Ms Fridah Warau Kamuyu.

Ms Warau, 22, died alongside Mr Tirus Maina Gikonyo, 39, after a motor vehicle that they were in plunged into Titanic Dam in Juja.

“The best thing is hakuna dhambi kubwa ama ndogo ata sisi wenye kuhukumu tutahukumiwa (The best thing is there is nothing line a big or small sin. Even we who are busy passing judgement will as well be judged),” she posted on her Tiktok as she shared a video.

Fridah’s body was discovered at the City Mortuary in Nairobi County, where it had lain for nine days.

“Rest easy,” Ms Mary Wamuyu, her sister, posted on her social media accounts.

Two days after the incident, Ms Margaret Kiiru, the widow of the Kiambu businessman whose vehicle slid into the dam, had appealed to the public to help trace the family of the unknown woman.

Ms Kiiru told members of the fourth estate that no one had shown up at the mortuary to claim the body, even as the burial of her husband has been set for this Friday at his ancestral home in Mukurwe-ini Nyeri County.

“We have not been able to identify the family of the young lady who drowned together with my husband in Juja on Tuesday because when she was retrieved from the dam, she had no identification documents. I have no problem getting to know who her family is or who can help us get to know them so that they can also have closure,’’ Ms Kiiru said.

Maina had taken his lover to the dam in Juja last week to have a good time, 19 kilometres from his matrimonial home in Thika town, where his family lives.

