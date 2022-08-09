No security threat – CS Matiangi assures voters





Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has said there is no security threat that can interfere with the ongoing polls.

At the same time, Dr Matiangi warned that anyone found committing any electoral offence will be dealt with according to the law.

He made the remarks following arrest of two police officers in Trans Mara last night over rigging claims.

Dr Matiang’i made the assurance after casting his vote at Manga Girls PAG High school in Borabu Constituency in Nyamira County at 6.30am.

“We have not slept, we are reviewing the security situation across the country throughout,” said Dr Matiang’i while addressing journalists after voting.

He added, “The law is very clear, there is nothing we are discussing. If an offence is committed, we apprehend the offenders and the justice system begins.

If electoral officials tell us they is an offence committed here, we just act on it,” said the CS as he responded on reports of the two police officers who were arrested in Trans Mara over rigging claims.

Rongai parliamentary elections suspended after ballot papers mix-up https://t.co/X927ruyAPj pic.twitter.com/L3hgr86VLB — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) August 9, 2022

The CS explained that they have a multi-agency team overseeing the election process.

“We have a platform where we are filing reports, we have a national command centre where in Nairobi and regional command centres and I am getting reports from each one of them. I haven’t seen anything unusual,” said the CS.

He noted that there have been minor incidents, not related with security matters and which have amicably been solved.

“The process is going well. You can see I have voted, though it is a bit slow because the number of candidates in some seats is big, but it is okay, because it’s democracy,” said the CS.

He said he is impressed by the turn out, noting that less than an hour since the polling stations were opened, the queues were already long.

“When we have an exercise of this kind in the country, we don’t sleep. I have been on phone calls throughout the night. My colleagues in the security sector have not slept, we have spoken with the Inspector General of Police several times this morning,” said the Interior CS.

He noted that there was a standoff in Wajir, but it was an issue of the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officers and had nothing to do with security.

He said in some places, the poll body experienced delays in dispatching voting materials but they assisted by deploying aerial support.

He however said that it is still early and they are still talking with police across the country as they keep monitoring the security situation in the country.