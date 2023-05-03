Nyashinski’s diva behavior sparks controversy despite earning Sh4m at Mo Festival

Musical artist Nyamari Ongegu popularly known on stage as Nyashinski Performing at the much-anticipated concert, dubbed “Shin City”, at Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Shin City is his fictional brainchild that provided an opportunity for fans to immerse all their sense in an incredible collaboration of music, experiential and story-telling PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO.

Nyashinski may have a bad reputation for his build-up activities before a show, but he always manages to redeem himself with a standing ovation when he finally takes the stage.

This was evident last Saturday when he gave a thrilling performance at The Mo Festival, a concert hosted by billionaire Mohammed Fathi Ahmed Ibrahim at KICC.

Nyashinski, who was the last act of the night, put the icing on the cake after earlier performances by his peers Otile Brown, Femi One, Mejja Nvirii The Story Teller and Senegalese Afro-pop legend, 63-year-old Youssou N’Dour.

For over 40 minutes, Nyashinski put on an exhilarating show, backed by his band of a pianist, two guitarists, a percussionist, a drummer, two trumpeters and a flag bearer (whose job it is to wave Nyashinki’s flag during the shows).

It was the kind of show that warranted a good salary, and Nairobi News exclusively revealed that the Mungu Pekee hit singer was paid Sh4 million.

However, organisers were still upset over his behaviour before the event.

“The other artistes were generally cooperative, but not him. Nyashinski is egocentric, he refused to do photo and video shoots as part of the build-up to the show. I tried to guide him on the set, and he said, “I can’t do that,” and walked away.

You could see the surprise on the faces of some Mo Foundation staff coordinating the shoot. They walked away asking each other, “Who is this guy?” a source at the shoot told Nairobi News.

One of the photographers at the event agreed, noting that working with Nyashinski wasn’t all rosy and cordial.

“I have heard of similar incidents before, but this was the first time I experienced it. I don’t know if it’s because he’s such a star or if it’s a personality thing. I found it odd that he did not behave the way he did considering that he had already been paid Sh2 million as an advance before the show and a similar amount was paid after the show,” the photographer revealed.

On Friday, Nyashinki’ missed the press briefing at Raddison Blu, Upper Hill, with reports suggesting he had turned down all interview requests.

In 2017, Nyashinki’ was forced to come out and address claims that he had demanded Sh1 million before appearing for an interview on a local television station requesting his presence.

In his defence, the rapper and singer denied the claims.

“It’s not true, going for the interview helped my brand and my music. I can’t shoot myself in the leg. It doesn’t make sense, someone got the wrong information. I’ve never asked for money for interviews, they’re just stories,” Nyashinski told Mpasho at the time.

Nonetheless, the Mo Festival was a success, with everything from smooth ticketing to affordable prices, sound and stage, and security in place, except for the low turnout.

“If there had been enough marketing for the event, the crowds would have been huge. There was no publicity and I’d like to think it wasn’t a money making show considering who the sponsor was,” said one entertainment journalist.

