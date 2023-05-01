Nyawira Gachugi pens sweet message to husband on their second wedding anniversary





Nyawira Gachugi, the wife of gospel singer Moji Shortbaba has penned a sweet message to her husband on their second wedding anniversary.

Marriage she says has been a blessing to her and does not regret the decision she made to get married to the singer.

“We turn two!! Today @mojishortbabaa and I celebrate 2 years in marriage. A friend of mine once said that sometimes we look forward to saying it’s been 40 years but the glory is simply in another year together. I have loved the journey so far. I have loved being a part of this union and I pray that God allows us to see many years together! Marriage is a blessing- I highly recommend it,” Nyawira Gachugi said.

Moji Shortbaba and Nyawira got married in May 2021 at a private wedding attended by only their immediate family and close friends.

The couple’s relationship came to light in February 2021 when the singer proposed to his now wife. The following month the couple held their traditional wedding ‘Ruracio’.

During an interview with Nairobi News, Moji Shortbaba revealed how he met his wife at Church.

“I saw her and I was like, yeah, beautiful girl. My wife and I are from two different sides of life in terms of money. I was born in the hood and she came from money. I thought that this rich girl looked really nice. At that time, I was like ‘I would never try to vibe such a chick,” he said.

He went on to say that his life as a married man was very different from his bachelorhood days because of the responsibilities of marriage and living with someone else in the house.

“I’ve lived with people, with family and other relatives but I’ve never lived with another human like with her. And we like it. It has its up and downs but I think all the ups and downs that come with marriage makes me a better person,” he said.

