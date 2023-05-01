Ruto, Gachagua gifts singer Muigai Wa Njoroge with millions





Gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge celebrated 25 years in the music industry in a star-studded event that took place at Thika Stadium on April 30, 2023.

Among the invited guests were top politicians, government officials and top musicians from central Kenya.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was the chief guest in the ceremony while giving his speech presented the singer with a black gunny bag saying it had Sh 2 million.

“President Ruto has sent me to give him Sh 1 million because he recognizes his work and I, Rigathi Gachagua, who has been nicknamed Riggy G by the youth, came up with another million,” the Deputy President said.

Gachagua said music is a powerful messaging medium that, over the years, has been effective and efficient.

“I commend Muigai wa Njoroge, whom I have known over the years as a musical charm, cutting across different themes and speaking to the hearts of many people,” he said.

Gachagua also took the opportunity to commend musicians from the Central Kenya region for their unity and for entertaining their fans.

” I am glad to see the unity you have shown for one of you. Muigai wa Njoroge is a truthful man. He stood with us during the thick and thin of the last elections. Muigai is a gentleman,” Gachagua noted.

In January 2023, Gachagua talked about artists who supported the ruling party during August 2022 elections.

Gachagua said the most popular Kikuyu artists abandoned the now-ruling government for Azimio during the campaigns apart from Ngaruiya Junior and Muigai Wa Njoroge.

Trade and Industry CS Moses Kuria also gifted the singer Sh1 million.

Other politicians present at the event included Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Members of Parliament (MPs) Alice Ng’ang’a, Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro, Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

On his social media, Muigai thanked his fans for attending the event.

“Am overwhelmed by your deeds, only you can do you what you have done…to everyone who made this day a success may God see you through,” Muigai said on Facebook.