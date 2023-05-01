Xtian Dela demands probe into tragic accident involving Mr. Seed





Social media influencer Xtian Dela whose real name is Arthur Mandela has urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to look into the car accident that claimed the life of his friend Ambroze on Saturday.

Dela expressed his suspicions on Instagram, questioning how only Ambroze perished in the crash while the four other passengers survived.

In his Instagram Stories, Dela wrote, “I’m glad that your local ‘celebs’ survived that accident that killed my friend Ambroze. What I honestly can’t understand is how was Ambro the only one who died in that car that had 5 people? Who was driving? Were they sober? We need answers!”

Dela continued, expressing his frustration over the lack of acknowledgment for Ambroze from the surviving passengers: “I have personally been in ‘convoys’ and these ‘celebs’ drive recklessly. It’s a shame that none of them has even posted and mentioned his name. He is called Ambroze! Mention him! Ambroze!”

The call for an investigation came shortly after Mr. Seed’s team released a statement on the accident, revealing that the ‘Dawa Ya Baridi’ singer had suffered a fractured pelvis and had been prescribed three weeks of bed rest by his doctors. The statement did not name the other passengers in the car, only identifying them as a “photographer, videographer, an artist, and a businessman.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the passengers with Mr. Seed and two from the other vehicle involved,” read the statement from Starborn Empire.

Later, singer Bahati confirmed in a video on his social media that the artist mentioned in the statement was DK Kwenye Beat. Bahati said, “Thanking God for the Lives of My Brothers & Musicians @Dkkwenyebeat, @Mrseedofficial and 3 others who yesterday were involved in a gruesome accident that also claimed the life of a close friend. Sending love and prayers to all the affected families and to my brothers.”

Also read: Ruto, Gachagua gifts singer Muigai Wa Njoroge with millions

Nyawira Gachugi pens sweet message to husband on their second wedding anniversary