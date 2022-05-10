Ochungulo Family disown split reports, set to release new track





Gengetone group Ochungulo Family have dismissed reports of a split while adding they are readying to launch a new album in the coming weeks.

Rather, the group insists they have been on a break in the past year.

“We agreed to go on a break and we are back. We’ve been working on a new album which will be out by June. I think you will love it,” said Benzema, one of the group members.

The music group, made of among other NellytheGoon, Dmore, and Benzema performed at the 10th anniversary of the MNE festival (Mwanaume ni Effort) Fest which was headlined by Nigerian singer and songwriter Rema at Carnivore grounds on May 7.

They are known for popular hits such as Bandana Ya E-sir, Aluta, Pandemik, Dudu, and Na Iwake among others.

The return comes six months after a statement signed by the group suggested they’d mutually agreed to go separate ways.

It read: “To all our fans, we wanna say thank you for the support you have given us the past for the past few years. You have been good to us, God has been good to us & the music has been good to us. We have reached a point where we have different goals & targets. So the decision of us splitting is a mutual feeling and we saw that as the best way forward.”

And come 2022, the group’s joint YouTube channel was hacked causing an online star as it hosted the official video to the tribute hit song Bandana ya Esir which is a dedication to one of Kenya’s music icons, Esir.