Omanyala sails to 100m semis at Commonwealth Games





Ferdinand Omanyala commenced his title charge at the Commonwealth Games in the best possible fashion, by securing qualification to the semis of the 100 metres race after winning in his heat at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Omanyala, Africa’s fastest man, won his heat in a 10:07 timing with Cameroon’s Eseme Manuel and Akani Simbine from South Africa coming home second and third.

He will return to the track in the semis at 4pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, the athlete told Nairobi News he was in good shape and ready to make amends after failing to make it to the finals in the World Athletics Championship held in Oregon, USA.

“The plan is for me to get there and settle in before my race. Ten days is enough for me to get to understand how the weather is there. I’m told it’s summer, good for the sprinters,” he said.

Omanyala failure to clinch a medal at the World Championship was attributed to challenges in failing to secure a US visa on time.