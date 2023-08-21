Omanyala speaks after disappointing outing at the World Championships

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (center) races with Letsile Tebogo (left) of Botswana and Ackeem Blake of Jamaica in the Men's 100m event during the Diamond League in Monaco, on July 21, 2023. (AFP PHOTO

Africa’s fastest man, Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, broke his silence after placing seventh at the finals of the 100 metre race at the World Athletics in Budapest, Hungary on August 20, 2023.

“I really can’t tell what happened today because my body just wasn’t firing from the semis like I did yesterday. We just have to go back and see what happened, see where to correct and what to do best next time. I just have to go back and evaluate and see what happened,” said Mr Omanyala after the races.

To Kenyans, he acknowledged that many were disappointed with his results and said that there was no way they could all go back in time (and change the results). He added that all was left was to accept the current outcome in the hopes that he will preform better next time.

Following his performance, a section of Kenyans voiced their opinions on his performance as sampled by Nairobi News below:

“Step by step reaching final isn’t easy ,you made it happen and I believe in you, Olympics is around the corner brother,” said Wesley Byegon.

“That’s the spirit of a Champion ” Next time”, added Jack Owitti Owang.

“It happens, you’ve been consistent time to analyze and review your recovery period given the many races you’ve been entered to and the accompanying travelling into different climatic and time zones and the mental challenges that come with the territory. Your best is always good enough and it’s respectful, humble and accountable for you to come up and explain to us. I salute you,” opined Tom Olal.

In placing seventh, Omanyala was the second last in the men’s 100 meters final. The race featured 8 participants.

The top three winners were America’s Noah Lyles (9:83), Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo(9:88) and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (9:88) who won gold, silver and bronze respectively. Omanyala (10:07) managed to only beat Jamaica’s Ryiem Forde (10:08).

Prior to the World Athletics, Ferdinand Omanyala was poised to achieve great results after bagging major victories in previous races. His star had been rising in the past one year with his best performance being his win at the Diamond League in Monaco in July 2023. In so doing, Omanyala became the first Kenyan to win a 100m race in the Diamond League.

Omanyala, who is also the African champion and record holder (9.77 seconds) over the distance, clocked 9.92 seconds in Monaco to narrowly beat world under-20 champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana to second place in a tightly contested race.

