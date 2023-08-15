One dead and three injured in Eastleigh gas cylinder explosion

A shattered wall in Ibgaro Plaza, an eight-story building nestled along Mohamed Yusuf Haji Avenue. The building's integrity is compromised by a powerful blast attributed by law enforcement officials to a cooking gas explosion on August 14, 2023. PHOTO| Evans Habil

A shattered wall in Ibgaro Plaza, an eight-story building nestled along Mohamed Yusuf Haji Avenue. The building's integrity is compromised by a powerful blast attributed by law enforcement officials to a cooking gas explosion on August 14, 2023. PHOTO| Evans Habil





Fear and chaos engulfed Eastleigh Monday, August 14, afternoon as a gas cylinder explosion rocked the area full of residential highrise buildings. The explosion claimed one life and left three individuals injured.

The bustling commercial estate was thrown into disarray as the explosion sent residents and traders scrambling for safety.

Swift response from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and bomb disposal experts, accompanied by the Kenya Red Cross rescue team, managed to restore a sense of order to the chaotic scene.

Also read: Explosions, gunfire in a building on Riverside Drive

Speaking to the press amidst the aftermath, Buruburu OCPD Francis Mureithi shared that the tragic incident unfolded within Ibgaro Plaza, an eight-story building nestled along Mohamed Yusuf Haji Avenue.

A gas cylinder detonated within one of the building’s rooms, resulting in the loss of life.

“The counter-terrorism police unit arrived with bomb experts and conducted their investigations and finally concluded that the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder,” Mr. Mureithi explained.

Also read: Agony of city dad who sustained serious burns from gas explosion

He went on to detail that the tenant of the apartment where the explosion occurred had sought assistance to address a gas-related issue. “We have recovered two remnants of cylinders and our colleagues from the DCI have taken them, and they will be used as evidence in the ongoing investigations.”

The force of the explosion inflicted significant structural damage, causing portions of the building’s walls to collapse and resulting in widespread cracks, even on the stairwell leading to the second floor.

Amidst the tragedy, one person lost their life a short distance from the scene, while three others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for urgent medical attention.

As engineers from the National Institute of Construction secured the building, anxious residents awaited confirmation regarding the safety of their dwellings. In the ensuing hours, occupants of flats situated on the 6th, 7th, and 8th floors were observed leaving the premises with their belongings, signaling the somber aftermath of the explosion.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with gas cylinder usage and underscores the importance of safety precautions in residential and commercial spaces alike.

Also read: Explosion rips through Eastleigh matatu