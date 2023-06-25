Owalo rallies Gor Mahia fans ahead of title decider





Information Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has issued a rallying call to Gor Mahia supporters to turnout in large numbers at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Stadium ahead of the team’s final league match of the season.

Gor Mahia will face Nairobi City on June 25, 2023, in the ultimate title decider at 3pm.

A win will be enough for K’Ogalo to lift the league title for an unpreceedented 20th time, amid close competition from Tusker.

For Tusker, any slip up from Gor and a win for them over bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets will not only hand them their 14th title, but also ensure coach Robert Matano becomes the most successful coach in Kenya with five titles to his name.

Speaking Sunday morning with coordinators of Gor fan branches at the Tom Mboya Statue along Moi Avenue in Nairobi’s Central Business District, Owalo, a K’Ogalo die-hard, said high fan turnout in the match will be crucial in the team’s quest to clinch the title.

He urged the coordinators of the fan branches to mobilise the team’s supporters to be at the stadium by 10am.

The CS, who said he wants to see all the stands at MISC painted green, is facilitating the movement of the K’Ogalo’s fans in Nairobi to the stadium.

“I wish Gor Mahia a good outing on the pitch today; to lift the coveted KPL title.

Subsequently, I look forward to an inspiring continental campaign by K’Ogalo,” said Owalo.

Tom Mboya Statute has over the years been the meeting point for K’Ogalo’s supporters ahead of their matches in Nairobi.

Owalo also urged Gor’s supporters to maintain peace irrespective of the match’s outcome.

