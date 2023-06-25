Odibets becomes Kenya’s First Betting app on Google Play Store





Odibets, one of the leading betting firms in Kenya, has made another milestone and is now on Google Play Store.

Betting fanatics will now enjoy a better betting experience by installing the Odibets App that is an alternative to the betting firm’s website.

The Odibets App will provide customers with different gaming experiences including aviator and casino games among others.

In addition, the app will allow Kenyans to place bets on major sporting events around the world including live sporting action.

Punters will also be able deposit and withdraw their winnings to their mobile wallets on the Odibets app.

The good news to customers is that they will get a bonus once they download the Odibets app and place a bet of Sh30 where they will stand a chance to enjoy a bonus of Sh50.

Odibet’s App was subjected to an application process to ensure its meets Google Play Store’s laws and licensed to run gambling operations in Kenya.

Speaking during the launch of the app, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that as a company they were happy to launch the mobile friendly app that would help serve their customers better and make the betting platform more accessible.

“As Odibets, in line with our customer centric strategy, today we have unveiled the Odibets app on Google Play store to make the app easily accessible to all android users and to enhance the user experience,” said Aggrey Sayi.

