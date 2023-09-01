Package your football attractively and the fans will come, Okocha tells FKF

Retired Nigerian footballer Augustine 'Jay Jay' Okocha poses with the English Premier League trophy at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on September 1, 2023. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Nigerian football legend Augustine Azuka ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha has said Football Kenya Federation Premier League has the potential to attract a fanatical following if all stakeholders unite and embark on modern marketing strategies, that will endear it to fans.

The visiting football legend pointed out that the English Premier League has a massive following even outside Europe due to structures put in place that makes fans eager for the league matches.

“Kenya and African countries need to get back to the drawing board and put in a lot to structure and organise their league. By emphasizing on key fundamentals in elite football, putting up modern sport facilities and players being inducted into the game at a young age to master the basics, Kenya football will be on the map,” Okocha said.

The retired Nigerian footballer was speaking at Serena Hotel on Friday when he accompanied the EPL trophy for a tour of the country. The trophy is on a two-day tour courtesy of Rubis Kenya and Castrol Company.

The highlight of the EPL trophy tour will be its grand showcase on Saturday, September 2, at the Carnivore Grounds from 9am to 4pm.

“South Africa and North Africa fans no longer wait for the European football season. They are really trying to embrace their local leagues,” Okocha said.

His sentiments come just a day after the FKF sealed a Sh1.3 billion broadcast deal with Tanzanian firm Azam. The deal has been touted as one which will improve the financial status of teams participating in Kenyan top tier league.

During the event, the Nigerian football idol presided over the launch of Twende London Na Castrol, an exciting football campaign sponsored by Castrol.

The 12-weeks promotion will see lucky winners getting an all-expense paid trip to watch the EPL later in the year.

Okocha is hailed as one of the most skillful African footballer of his generation. The retired midfielder made 124 appearances for Bolton Wanderers in the EPL and scored 14 goals during a four-year stint.

Okocha illustrious career also took him to top clubs in France, Germany, Turkey, England, Qatar and India before he retired in 2002.

