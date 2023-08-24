Parents, students plan fresh Eldoret protests over botched study program





Parents and students affected by a botched controversial overseas study program between the Uasin Gishu county government and learning institutions in Finland and Canada have demanded that the plans to elevate Eldoret town to a city be halted until they are refunded over Sh300m they paid for the education program.

In a media briefing in Eldoret on August 24, 2023, the parents regretted that a promise by Uasin Gishu governor Jonathan Bii to settle the stalemate after the Devolution Conference had not been fulfilled.

The Conference which was held in the town, ended on August 20, 2023.

“Our governor promised to meet us after the conference to plan the way forward for our refunds but he has gone silent on our plight,” said Janet Koech, one of the affected students.

Ms Koech regretted the county government is focusing on a campaign to elevate the town to a city as their reimbursement demands are being neglected.

They argued the elevation of the town to a city status would only ‘create opportunities for looters and fraudsters in the town’.

“As affected students, we are very much depressed with the manner in which this county is treating us. You have shattered our dreams, you are burying us while still young,” said Ms Koech

“We hear that a Senate committee is coming to Eldoret to promote the town into a city. What for? Which city while we are dying? we need our money, not a city,” said Ms Koech.

They have vowed to engage in a series of demonstrations in Eldoret town with the intent to paralyze all county events until they are refunded their money.

“As from Monday we will be having demonstrations in this town targeting all county functions presided over by Governor Jonathan Bii until we are all refunded our money,” said Jael Bett who is among the affected students.

The county government has been blamed for the non-remittance of fees to universities in the foreign country, with some students failing to travel to study or those who travelled being stranded at some point in foreign countries due to fee arrears.

The Uasin Gishu county governor, Jonathan Bii, while addressing the press over the matter two months ago noted that there are 22 students destined for Finland and 103 for Canadian universities who have not received placement letters yet they have paid fees for one semester.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission recently commenced investigations into the matter leading to the arrest of Senator Jackson Mandago.

On August 17, 2023, Mandago, who served as area Governor at the time the study program was mooted, was charged together with three other ex-county officers.

They were charged in a Nakuru court over a Sh1.1b scam in connection with the education scam.

The case will be mentioned on September 2., 2023.

President William Ruto has directed that all people involved in the scam must face the full force of law.