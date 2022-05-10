Parliament ‘assured’ of Expressway safety





Kenyan lawmakers have assured motorists plying through the Nairobi Expressway that the road is not only safe for use but will also boost the country’s economy.

Speaking after leading the infrastructure parliamentary committee on a tour of this modern 27-km road of which 8km is elevated, Losiakou MP David Pkosing allayed security concerns amid earlier reports it passes over Parliament buildings.

“This road will be under 24/7 surveillance from the command center, so that issue has been treated or erased,” the lawmaker explained.

“Secondly, there is a security barrier which is also a noise barrier. There will be no noise (from the road) when Parliament is in session. The ministry has also informed us that no motorist will be allowed to stop on this road. That’s why it is referred to as an Expressway.”

The road which stretches from Mlolongo through Uhuru Highway in Nairobi’s CBD to the James Gichuru Road junction in Westlands will be operated by Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) which designed, financed, and constructed the road.

Kenyans who intend to use the Nairobi Expressway will be required to register with Moja company by physically visiting the Nairobi Expressway Plaza Service Centre located along Mombasa Road.

At the service center, you will be required to subscribe to a mode of payment that includes the manual Toll Collection (MTC) card, the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) service, and cash.

You will need documents such as an identification card and motor vehicle logbook to register.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently announced the road will be opened to the public on a trial basis from May 14, 2022.