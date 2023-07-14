Pastor Size 8 responds to debate on state regulation of churches in Kenya





Gospel singer and preacher Size 8 has voiced her opinion on the ongoing debate regarding the state regulation of churches in Kenya.

During an interview with Radio Maisha on Friday, July 14th, she emphasized the need for religious societies to be registered and subject to inspections by the registrar.

Her remarks aimed to prevent the exploitation of innocent Kenyans by unscrupulous individuals within the church in light of the Shakahola massacre.

Size 8 expressed her concern for pastors who took advantage of their congregants and emphasized her commitment not to exploit her gift or the leadership role bestowed upon her.

“I strongly believe that churches should be regulated. It deeply hurts me to witness pastors who manipulate people of God. I would never want to exploit my gift and the position of leadership that God has entrusted me with,” Size 8 stated.

When asked about the necessity of government regulation in the Kenyan church, Size 8 initially admitted her reservations.

However, after careful consideration, she recognized the importance of such regulations in light of both genuine servants of God and those driven by greed.

“At first, I was not in favor of government regulation of churches. But upon reflection, I realized its significance. We have sincere preachers as well as greedy pastors, hence the need for regulation,” Size 8 explained.

Size 8 emphasized that any regulatory measures should be implemented by individuals who deeply understand the Bible and its teachings.

Drawing an analogy, she stressed that just as one would not allow an individual without medical knowledge to oversee a hospital’s operations, regulating churches should be entrusted to individuals well-versed in the scriptures.

“However, it should be done by someone who has studied the Bible and has studied the word just like you can’t someone who has no knowledge in medicine to go in hospital and monitor how things are done.”

Size 8’s remarks highlight the importance of maintaining a balance between ensuring religious institutions’ integrity and preserving worshipers’ rights and freedoms.

Size 8 Reborn launched her church, Christ Revealed Ministries in February after she was ordained as a pastor in 2021.

