6 signs that those who cheat on partners will cheat again





They say a leopard cannot change its spots. The same could be said for people who cheat.

Granted, there are those who cheat, get caught, confess and ask for forgiveness, then turn around their lives and be better people but for many, this is not often the case.

Because…once a cheat, always a cheat, right? If you are of this philosophy and have been a victim of an unfaithful partner or are set to enter into a relationship with a person with a history of infidelity, below are eight signs you should watch out for to realize the person you are with and has a history of cheating will do it again:

Their pattern of behavior when they previously cheated is repeating itself. Watch out for how they answer phone calls, how their style of conversing changes with certain people, their activities during the day become mysterious and secretive, their mannerisms around you and they become short tempered and confrontational with you on the slightest things. If a person shows little remorse or takes minimal responsibility for their past infidelity, it may indicate an unwillingness to change their behavior. It was not a big deal for them to cheat before and you forgave them, why wouldn’t they do it again? Engaging in frequent and inappropriate flirting, crossing emotional or physical boundaries and displaying a lack of respect for your relationship boundaries is the biggest red flag to watch out for. Watch out if a potential partner has a fear for commitment or a string of short lived relationships. Difficulty maintaining long-term commitment can make them more prone to seeking excitement or novelty outside the relationship. When the person becomes emotionally distant and reduces honest communication to the bare minimum, the person is probably setting up a conducive environment where cheating will become likely. If they are not doing these things with you, they are probably doing it with someone else and they are fully immersed to remember you exist and have the same needs too. Individuals who display a sense of entitlement, prioritize their own needs above their partner’s or exhibit a pattern of selfish behavior may be more prone to cheating. These are the same people who will have no qualms spending time in the club with friends, including those who tempt him, disappear for days without a word and then pop up like nothing happened and claim they have done everything for you so they see no need for you to always be on their case about some things.

Do you have any more signs people should look out for incase a person is about to or is cheating on them? Do let us know…

