Police in Mathare launch manhunt for three suspected criminals





Police in Eastleigh, Mathare Sub-County, have launched a manhunt for three suspects involved in petty crimes within the jurisdiction.

The three, identified only as Mutuku, Byron, and Julius, have been operating within Mlango Kubwa, including participating in Maandamano.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the three, had been hiding within the Kosovo area in Kasarani Sub-County.

“Whenever they commit crimes they usually rush to Mathare Justice Center with the aim of avoiding arrest,” the report read in part.

This comes just a month after seven men were profiled for committing crimes within the vast Mathare area.

The seven were accused of posing as a community self-help group but had been terrorising locals.

A social media crime buster claimed that the seven who live in Mabatini Area 3C have been operating with impunity since they were offered protection by Mathare Community Justice Center.

In one post, a self-styled crime buster identified as Saigon Punisher said, “I wish to highlight insecurities within Mathare 3C in Mabatini, members of the public are dying in silence because of some criminals who steal and assault them. They are fearless because they under the protection of criminal justice centers within the jurisdiction.”

However, the group, known as Vision Bearerz, says that they usually operate within the law and assist community members.

“All I know is that we usually follow the law, and as a group we have never robbed anything from anyone,” Mr Moses Nyoike, the group leader, said.

Mabatini Area Chief Mugo Njogu said that he was aware of the operations of the group, and they have always held meetings on matters of security within the area. He said that he has met with the group every week.

“I would like to ask them to always maintain calm and follow the law, that is the only way they can live in peace,” he said.

