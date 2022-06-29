Police nab suspected mobile phone thief





Police in Nairobi have arrested a man suspected to steal from motorists in Kileleshwa.

Mr Allan Kariuki, who hails from Ndumbuini in Kiambu County was nabbed during an operation following constant reports made to the police.

“He was in the company of two other suspects and were armed with machetes,” a report filed at Kileleshwa police post read in part.

According to the police, the duo managed to escape when they spotted the officers alighting from a motor vehicle and moving towards them.

They jumped into a thicket with a river located in Kileleshwa and managed to escape.

“The officers severally shot in the air with the aim of asking them to surrender in vain. The arrested the suspect was near the Dusit Chiromo area and was escorted to the station,” the report further read.

The incident comes just days after motorists raised concerns over a number of muggers who hang around Chiromo drive and steal from them.

They said that the muggers also target passengers who are being driven inside Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying the route.

In some cases, the muggers steal from motorists and when the driver tries to run after them leaving their cars and attending, other muggers also take advantage and ransack the vehicle.