Police officer sustains serious injuries after being attacked while on patrol





A police officer sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by an assailant in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) while on patrol.

The policeman, who was in the company of other officers, was injured as he tried to save a colleague who was also injured.

According a police statement, five officers were on patrol near Afya Centre and on reaching OLA petrol station, a lone assailant who was armed with unknown weapon attacked two officers leaving one with a cut on his left hand and the other with a cut on the back of his neck.

The police said the assailant fled immediately after attack.

The two officers were rushed to a nearby pharmacy for first aid before being transferred to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the two officers did not lose their firearms during the attack.

In March, a man suspected of assaulting a police officer in Nairobi’s Uhuru Highway was arrested after a viral video emerged on social media showing a motorist attacking a traffic police officer at the scene of an accident.

The National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement that the suspect was apprehended with the help of the members of the public and other police officers who were driving past the scene of the incident.

The suspect, identified as Martin Waitima, would later be arraigned in court and charged with assault.