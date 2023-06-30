Posh apartments worth Sh27m purchased with public funds frozen

Mr Nathaniel Manyeve Ahaza- former head of Procurement at Vihiga County Government is under probe over embezzlement of funds. PHOTO| COURTESY

Mr Nathaniel Manyeve Ahaza- former head of Procurement at Vihiga County Government is under probe over embezzlement of funds. PHOTO| COURTESY





The High Court on Tuesday granted the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) orders to freeze two luxurious apartments located in Nairobi worth Sh27.5 million believed to have been bought through proceeds of embezzlement from the Vihiga County government.

One of the properties, valued at Sh 14 million, is located at Nextgen Park along Mombasa Road and is registered to Nathaniel Manyeve Ahaza and his wife, Peris Odari.

Mr Ahaza is a former Head of Procurement at the aforementioned county government.

Also read: How Kenyan in the US lost posh Kileleshwa dream home

The second property, located at Tulip Court, at Fourways Junction, valued at Sh13.5 million, is registered under Emma Mulongo, a revenue officer at Vihiga County Government.

“EACC contends that Nathaniel Manyeve Ahaza and his wife Elizabeth Masidza, in conflict of interest and abuse of their positions as Head of Procurement and Administrative Assistant, and in collusion with the Chief Officer Finance, hatched and executed a fraudulent scheme to corruptly obtain Sh13,989,450 from the County Government through fictitious procurement contracts purportedly for the supply of toners and capacity-building services awarded to Boyse Ventures Limited, a company owned by the couple,” a statement from EACC read in part.

According to the EACC, Ahaza and his wife, Elizabeth Masidza, and Wilberforce Ndula were involved in a fraudulent scheme to corruptly obtain Sh 13,989,450 from the County Government.

The couple’s company, Boyse Ventures Limited, was awarded fictitious procurement contracts for the supply of toners and capacity-building services.

Also read: Ex-radio queen Angela Angwenyi’s posh house faces auction after NYS probe

Despite not delivering any goods or services to the County Government, the company received payment, which was subsequently partially used to finance the two apartments purchase.

In light of these allegations, the EACC is seeking either the repayment of the embezzled funds with interest from 2014 or an order for the government to sell the apartments through a public auction.

“EACC wants the officials compelled to pay back the amount with interest from 2014 or an order for the Government to sell the 2 Apartments by public auction,” EACC added.

The legal action taken by the EACC is separate from the ongoing criminal case against the implicated individuals.

The corruption scandal has raised serious concerns about the misuse of public funds and abuse of power within the Vihiga County Government.

The freezing of the prime apartments is a significant step towards ensuring accountability and recovering the ill-gotten gains acquired through fraud.

Also read: Buyers of posh Athi River homes risk losing them to auctioneers