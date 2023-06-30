Outrageous fashion trends that left us speechless and broke the bank





Fashion has the ability to surprise, challenge conventions, and sometimes make us laugh, stunned, or captivated. Over the years, the industry has evolved with fashion having outrageous trends raking millions from buyers.

These unusual trends have created quite a bizarre on social media, with many questioning why exactly the wear could be so expensive. However, people still buy them.

While these unfathomable fashion trends may have left the online world stunned and scratching their heads, the allure of the unexpected and the desire to make a bold statement have driven people to embrace these outrageous wears.

Also read: Fashion maverick: How flamboyant Mike Sonko is redefining style

Here are some of the unfathomable wears that have brought the online world to a standstill;

Balenciaga distressed sneakers

The luxury fashion house Balenciaga unveiled a new campaign last year promoting a series of destroyed sneakers with an eye-watering price tag.

The company described the sneaker as a ‘retooled classic design’ which is finished with ‘distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.’

The tattered shoe, according to the fashion house, was $1,850 (Sh260,018) for only 100 pairs. Meanwhile, the non-limited edition and less roughed-up versions were being sold at $495 (Sh69,572) and $625 (Sh87,844) depending on the specific style.

Kenyan celebrity radio veteran Maina Kageni and comedian Eric Omondi got themselves a pair when the shoes were launched.

Also read: Kenyan fashion powerhouses making strides in 2023

Big red boots

Brooklyn-based art collective Miscellaneous Mischief (MSCHF) turned heads and raised eyebrows after launching the MSCHF’s big red boots in February.

The shoes which were inspired by the classic Japanese television series and video game character Astro Boy was being sold at $350 (Sh 49,175).

MSCHF described the boots as ‘cartoon boots for a cool 3D world.’ Eric Omondi bought these red boots and Kenyans had varying opinions to say in regard.

Also read: Revolutionary: Kenyan fashion designers dominating the fashion game in 2023

Microscopic handbag

Dubbed ‘microscopic handbag,’ the Brooklyn-based group MSCHF sold the barely visible handbag to the human eye on Wednesday 28th June at $63,000 (Sh)

The fluorescent yellowish-green bag is based on a popular Louis Vuitton design and is narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle and is smaller than a grain of sea salt.

According to the New York Times, Kevin Wiesner, the chief creative officer of MSCHF, positioned the bag as a commentary on the impracticality of ever-shrinking luxury handbags.

“I think ‘bag’ is a funny object because it derives from something rigorously functional,” he said in an interview.

“But it has basically become jewelry.”

Also read: FASHION: Ladies, know the trends that flatter your body type