Prophet Lovy Elias Logomba now yearning for a daughter





Prophet Lovy Logomba, a Democratic Republic of Congo national who enjoyed fame and fortune while living and producing hit music in Kenya with his late twin brother, Christian, before turning to getting saved and rooting in Christianity, is now yearning for a second child.

The musician turned pastor, who now permanently resides in the United States of America, expressed this desire after coming across a story of a father who visited his toddler daughter’s toy kitchen and restaurant and gave a review of how his toddler ran her kitchen.

“I’ve been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol…Overall, the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie so I’ll give her another chance,” said the father of his not-more than one-and-a-half-year-old daughter’s kitchen management in a worldwide viral review.

To this, Prophet Lovy reacted with a large red heart, saying, “I am starting to work with up to the daughter idea.”

37-years-old Prophet Lovy Logomba already has a son, Andrew, 13, with his ex-wife, Idah Onyango Logomba- the daughter to Kenyan American Hollywood star Benjamin Onyango.

In addition to Andrew, Prophet Lovy also vowed to care for his late brother’s children, Prince and Elly, now that their father is no more.

In 2021, Lovy Logomba changed his name to Lovy Elias and remarried in 2021 when he and Maggie Elias walked down the aisle. They are yet to have a child of their own.

Still, Prophet Lovy is always posting on his socials about his spiritual sons, daughters and grandchildren who are the children of his Revelation Church of Jesus Christ congregants based in Los Angeles, California.

“Children are indeed a blessing from The Lord. Hanging with my Grandson, mini @iammikedupree,” said Prophey Lovy Logomba a day ago.

Aside from being a father, Prophet Lovy wears several other hats, including pastor and founder of the Revelation Church, music writer, producer, singer, author and life coach.

