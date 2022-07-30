Rachael Ruto meets evangelists ahead of General Election





Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachael Ruto, on Friday has held a meeting with the North Rift Evangelistic Team (Noret) in Karen.

The meeting is believed to have called to steer a peace campaign in the region that has been mapped as a hotspot by National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Mrs Ruto has been to various peace meetings with religious leaders. She has been moving around the country advocating for peaceful election as she drums support for her husband’s presidential bid.

Senior security chiefs in Rift Valley have similarly been holding series of multi-agency meetings that has been attended by Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) officials.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Maalim Mohamed said security personnel are closely monitoring events in the region. He has also appealed political candidates eyeing various electives posts to observe public order act in their campaigns.

The commission has further undertaken peace building campaigns, hotspot mapping, national symposia and hate speech monitoring to mitigate risks to election violence. Various religious leaders have also joined hands to pray for peaceful election.