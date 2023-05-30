Raila boosts Gor Mahia’s title quest with Sh700,000 cash incentive

Tusker FC Eric Mmata (left) tussles for the ball with Gor Mahia's Ernest Wendo during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Nyayo National stadium on May 28, 2023. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Gor Mahia has received a major financial boost from opposition chief Raila Odinga, who at the weekend donated Sh700,000 to the team.

The cash incentive comes at a time K’Ogalo is making a final push for the Kenyan Premier League title with only three matches to go.

Gor Mahia are trailing leaders Tusker by a single point after the two teams battled to a barren draw on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The match was attended by Mr Odinga, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

While after the game a section of Gor Mahia fans and officials rushed to quench their thirst at the nearby Kuchekuche Club, unknown to them Mr Odinga and club chairman Ambrose Rachier joined the players in the dressing room where he encouraged the team to keep fighting for the title.

It is after his pep talk that Mr Odinga gave Sh500,000 to the players and another Sh200,000 to the technical bench. The money was handed to Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno.

Club CEO Ray Oruo confirmed that the money was given out by Odinga and thanked him for the kind gesture.

“We want to thank the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for his contribution to motivate the team. As our patron, he has always stood with the team and helped us a lot even in instances which has not gone public. As a team, we have to put a lot of effort to ensure we win our remaining three matches in the league,” said Oruo.

Tusker and Gor Mahia are separated by one point in what has turned into a two-horse race for the league title. Tusker have amassed 65 points while Gor Mahia have 64 points.

Gor Mahia’s three remaining fixtures are against Ulinzi Stars, Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars while Tusker still have a date with Wazito, Posta Rangers and Vihiga Bullets.

Mr Odinga’s contribution comes two weeks after President William Ruto also donated Sh1 million to Gor Mahia after the team lost 2-1 to bitter rivals AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby at the Nyayo National Stadium. Ingwe also received a similar amount from the President.

Prior to that CS Owalo also donated to Sh 1million to Gor Mahia with Sh500,000 going to the current team and another Sh500,000 to Gor Mahia legends.