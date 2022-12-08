Raila the crowd puller: What to expect from Azimio rallies





Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga aka baba is known to be a great crowd puller. The ODM party leader is known for his loyal supporters countrywide.

This was evident yet again on Wednesday December 7, 2022 when the opposition leader made a ‘triumphant’ entry at Kamkunji grounds in Nairobi for a public consultative forum.

Also read: Irene Masit, the only one among “Cherera 4” who is still in office

There was a carnival mood as a large crowd followed and escorted him to the venue of the meeting.

Also read: Ezekiel Mutua blasts the youth for their nonsensical ‘Hi’ messages

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, who was his running mate in the August General Election, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Also read: KOT react to Charlene Ruto smokie kachumbari hustle

According to Odinga, the meeting is a coming together of Kenyans to share their views on the state of government. The Kamkunji meeting had been hyped since the first day Mr Odinga made the announcement.

This is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the Kamkunji meeting:

Bwana When Hon Raila Odinga promises you that he will do something just know he is going to do it , Kamkunji grounds is already full , Azimio Coalition leaders are on the way to the Venue ,SC Martha Karua , Hon Kalonzo Musyoka , Eugene wamalwa and others ..💪💥🔨 #Kamukunji pic.twitter.com/BbTE7SgJBa — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)💧🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) December 7, 2022

Senator Samson Cherargei has said They are going to Put Hon Raila Odinga on a wheelbarrow to Bondo,That has been wishes of previous Governments by they failed terribly starting with late Mzee Moi , Kibaki and Former President Uhuru now President William Ruto !🤣💥🔨 #kamukunji — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)💧🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) December 7, 2022