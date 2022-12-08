Join our Telegram Channel
Raila the crowd puller: What to expect from Azimio rallies

By Winnie Onyando December 8th, 2022 1 min read

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga aka baba is known to be a great crowd puller. The ODM party leader is known for his loyal supporters countrywide.

This was evident yet again on Wednesday December 7, 2022 when the opposition leader made a ‘triumphant’ entry at Kamkunji grounds in Nairobi for a public consultative forum.

There was a carnival mood as a large crowd followed and escorted him to the venue of the meeting.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, who was his running mate in the August General Election, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

According to Odinga, the meeting is a coming together of Kenyans to share their views on the state of government. The Kamkunji meeting had been hyped since the first day Mr Odinga made the announcement.

This is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the Kamkunji meeting:

 

 

 

 

 

 

