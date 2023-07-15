RIP: Kenyan man in US hit and killed while crossing road





Mr Maurice Ondiek Jobiese, a Kenyan man residing in the United States of America (USA), has passed away.

According to his family’s obituary, Mr Jobiese died in a tragic accident on Saturday, July 8, 2023. He was struck by a vehicle while crossing the streets near a gas station on Capital Boulevard.

Police told various media outlets that he tried to cross the street at a point where there was no crosswalk and in the process, he was hit by the car.

“Witnesses said that the victim had just left the gas station and was headed to a bus stop when he was struck near the intersection of Calvary Drive near the Louisburg Road split. Calvary Drive was closed, and the driver stayed on the scene while police investigated,” reported Wral News which is based in the US.

He is survived by his wife Ms Christine, and children, namely Richard, Tracey, Angel, and Michelle, who reside in Providence, Rhode Island. The other three reside in New Jersey.

“Mr Jobiese was a well-known, loving, gregarious, friendly and popular member of the Kenyan and African community in the Eastern Coast of the US and beyond. Our hearts go out to Mr Jobiese’s entire family during this very tragic, sad, and difficult times,” the obituary further read.

“Please pray for them as they try to process the loss of their beloved. May God comfort the family and rest his soul in eternal peace,” it added.

The family is planning to bring the remains of Mr Jobiese to Kenya, and he will be laid to rest at his home in Kano, Kombura.

However, they have yet to set the date to lay him to rest.

In the obituary, the family also requested for financial and related support from the public as they plan to repatriate the body back to Kenya.

“All levels of support will be highly appreciated. Let us join hands together and give M.O.J. a decent send-off. Thank you in advance for the support, and may our God reward you with grace and blessings,” the family said.

