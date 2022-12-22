Robbery suspect shot dead in Nairobi, two arrested





Police in Nairobi on Wednesday night shot dead a robbery with violence suspect and arrested two other suspects in an incident that took place along Muratina Road in Mathare Slums, Nairobi County.

The three suspects, who are reported to have been armed with machetes, had robbed a woman of her valuables moments before members of the public spotted them and gave chase.

Also read: UDA summons Karen Nyamu over Dubai nightclub drama

“The thug, who was part of a three-man gang that has been terrorizing residents in the larger Mathare, Pangani and Huruma areas, had just attacked a woman who was walking home leaving her sprawled by the roadside, screaming for help,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a report.

According to the police, on sensing danger, the three suspects ran towards Mathare Redeemed Gospel Church where one of them attempted to attack police officers were pursuing them with a machete.

It is then that one of the suspects was shot dead as his accomplices took refuge inside the church.

Also read: Young couple dies in suspected murder-suicide in Kitengela

Upon arrest, three machetes, daggers, two swords and other crude weapons were recovered from the suspects.

Police said the recovered weapons will be presented as exhibits when the suspects are arraigned in court.

The body of the slain suspect was taken to City Mortuary pending identification and postmortem.

Also read: We did not provide accommodation for ‘Cherera Four’, Serena Hotel says