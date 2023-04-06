Ruto’s close pal shot during stampede at Embakasi West constituency

President Ruto with his pal, Felician Obilo who was shot during the scuffle. PHOTO|COURTESY

President Ruto with his pal, Felician Obilo who was shot during the scuffle. PHOTO|COURTESY





Nairobi News can reveal that the person who was shot and severely injured during a stampede in Embakasi West constituency on the evening of April 6, 2023, while Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje was issuing tickets, is a politician affiliated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mr Felician Obilo – a close pal of President William Ruto, in the August 8, 2022, general election, contested for the Umoja Two ward representative seat, was shot in his left thigh and is currently at Mama Lucy Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Another man, identified as Mr Eric Angawa, was rushed to the same hospital but referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he is receiving medication.

Read more about the shooting incident here: Cop shoots two in Umoja after MP clashes

When Mr Obilo was defeated in the last elections, he caused drama as rowdy youths stormed Umoja Two Primary School and claimed that he had been rigged out.

He was addressing the media when police officers asked him to leave the premises, which even caused a commotion before he was finally thrown out.

In a police report filed at Buruburu Police Station, Kamkunji Sub-County former Embakasi West MP George Theuri reported a commotion at the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) offices in Umoja one.

“He reported that there was a commotion at the CDF offices in Umoja One area which is located two kilometers of the station involving two groups. The current MP Mr Mwenje was there and in the melee his body guard identified as Mr Eric Ojwang shot the two,” the report read in part.

Also read: Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo asks for guns, bodyguards from government

From there, police officers rushed to the scene, and the officer was disarmed of a Jericho Pistol which had 10 rounds of ammunition. The firearm has been kept as an exhibit.

Nairobi News established that the officers arrived in time and saved the youth from an angry mob baying for his blood.

Also, five cartridges were recovered from the scene, have been kept as exhibits, and will be produced in court once the investigations are over.

The former MP also shared a disturbing video allegedly captured during the stampede, and one man was seen lying down in a pool of blood.

Also read: Inside UDA’s gameplan to capture Homa Bay county