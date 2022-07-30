Ruto has no running mate, Gachagua is ‘guilty’ of economic crimes, Raila says

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses a campaign rally at Garba Tula town in Isiolo County on June 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga says his UDA opponent William Ruto is in the race without a running mate.

Mr Odinga has alleged that Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has no moral ground to vie for a public office since he has been found guilty of committing economic crimes.

The former Prime Minister spoke on Friday during a campaign rally Machakos County, where he was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua and other leaders of the coalition.

“We want to say from Machakos that part of the resolution is that Gachagua must step down from the presidential election. That means Ruto has no running mate. His running mate has been found guilty of one of the most serious economic crimes in this country,” Mr Odinga said.

His remarks come following the judgment of High Court Judge Esther Maina who ruled on Thursday that the Mathira lawmaker failed to explain how he acquired wealth amounting to Sh200 million from government agencies.

In 2020, the High Court froze Sh200 million belonging to Mr Gachagua pending a petition by a State agency for the money to be forfeited to the government.

According to the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), preliminary investigations established that Mr Gachagua and Jenne Enterprises Limited were involved in a suspected complex scheme of money laundering.

Mr Odinga insists that since Mr Gachagua he has already been found guilty, he should resign.

“He’s now saying he will appeal, but before he makes his appeal, he is as guilty as charged,” Mr Odinga said.