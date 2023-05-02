Ruto warns warring Sudan factions

President William Ruto inspects a guard of honour at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he arrived back in the country on March 30, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

Factions of the Sudan army involved in the fighting that has paralyzed operations in the country have been asked to consider silencing their guns and embracing peace agreements.

Speaking in Nairobi, President William Ruto observed that the era of dictatorship and military rule is gone in Africa and that people should be allowed to enjoy their democratic rights.

“We want to send a very clear signal to our brothers in Sudan that this continent will not entertain any military rule in Sudan,” President Ruto said.

The President also warned those behind the fighting will be held accountable for destroying schools, hospitals and causing deaths of innocent people.

“As a region, as a continent, and as the people, our message to the generals in Sudan is clear and unequivocal. They have no business whatsoever destroying the hard-earned many years of developing Sudan.”

The President stressed it was unfortunate for the warring parties to start fighting when there were alternative mechanisms for solving the problem.

“We’re determined to stop our continent from the slide into military rule. This continent is ready and we are prepared as the people of this continent to build our democratic institutions and to get the people of this continent to choose the government they want. The era of military rule, the era of dictatorship is behind us.”

His remarks come hours after President Ruto said he spoke to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a bid to seek collective international action to end the fighting in Sudan and ensure unimpeded humanitarian access.

Blinken stressed his support for the AU-led international effort to develop an urgent plan for de-escalation, as called for in the AU’s April 20 communique.

The leaders also discussed the importance of continuing cooperation in pressing the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to uphold the current ceasefire and begin negotiations on a more durable end to the conflict and unimpeded humanitarian access.

President Ruto has in the past confirmed that Kenya is ready to host peace talks aimed at restoring stability in Sudan.

Kenya is among foreign countries forced to evacuate its citizens from Sudan following the war that has left 400 people dead.

