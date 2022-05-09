Ruto welcomes Alfred Mutua, blasts Uhuru and Raila





Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed Machakos governor Alfred Mutua to his Kenya Kwanza Alliance while blasting President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he’s accused of practicing politics of conmanship.

Mutua on Monday ditched Uhuru and Raila’s Azimio coalition in favor of Ruto in a move that has shocked many in political circles.

“I will traverse the country and campaign for Ruto. I now believe he is the best person to lead this country,” said Mutua at a press briefing when he announced his exit from Azimio.

And Ruto has since welcomed Mutua with open arms.

The people of Kenya have rejected blackmail, deceit and conmanship in our politics.Those who've taken our country hostage using patronage,force and impunity watajua hawajui na Wakenya hawapangwingwi.Karibu Gov Alfred Mutua & MCC party to Kenyan Kwanza family, the Hustler Nation. pic.twitter.com/tIXnNzxI0g — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 9, 2022

Ruto also stressed that Mutua quit Raila and Uhuru’s coalition because the two senior politicians are not honest in their dealings.

I predicted it !. Karibu ndugu Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua party Leader MCCP to Kenya kwanza coalition. Kazi Ni kazi. #makiwole #mtetezi Blessed week pic.twitter.com/Oy6QFFTQ6A — Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei (@scherargei) May 9, 2022

All the Best to the Outgoing Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua of Maendeleo chap chap and PAA leader Amason Kingi in their new home Kenya kwanza,They have accused Azimio coalition of Zoning and Dishonest,They will experience the real dishonest under DP Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s5o2sJkmWy — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) May 9, 2022

I wish Kingi and Alfred Mutua all the best in Kenya Kwanza. Azimio will not continue entertaining underwhelming characters. In the same measure, Gideon Moi and Kalonzo should stop giving conditions. Let's all sacrifice for a better Kenya under Raila Odinga's presidency. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) May 9, 2022