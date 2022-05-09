Join our Telegram Channel
Ruto welcomes Alfred Mutua, blasts Uhuru and Raila

By Wangu Kanuri May 9th, 2022 1 min read

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed Machakos governor Alfred Mutua to his Kenya Kwanza Alliance while blasting President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he’s accused of practicing politics of conmanship.

Mutua on Monday ditched Uhuru and Raila’s Azimio coalition in favor of Ruto in a move that has shocked many in political circles.

“I will traverse the country and campaign for Ruto. I now believe he is the best person to lead this country,” said Mutua at a press briefing when he announced his exit from Azimio.

And Ruto has since welcomed Mutua with open arms.

Ruto also stressed that Mutua quit Raila and Uhuru’s coalition because the two senior politicians are not honest in their dealings.

 

