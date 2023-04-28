Salasya: Leave Pastor Ezekiel Odero alone!

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya during a church service at ATG Deliverance Church in Ongata Rongai on March 19, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has faulted the government for the arrest of Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Prayer Centre and Church, saying it was unwarranted.

Salasya spoke hours after the wealthy clergyman was arrested on Thursday over the deaths of his followers that have been reported in various morgues or institutions.

Salasya, while weighing in the matter, faulted the government for sleeping on the job, leading to the mass deaths at followers of yet another pastor by the name Paul Mackenzie in Shakahola, Kilifi.

“Pastor Ezekiel should be left out of the problems created by Mackenzie. The police, DCI, prosecutor, EACC, court etc had an opportunity to protect the brainwashed citizens but instead kept silence (sic). No one should attack pastor Ezekiel, if he acquired the station what’s the problem,” Salasya tweeted.

Pastor eziekel should be left out of the problems created by makenzi.The police, dci, prosecutor l,EACC, court etc had an opportunity to protect the brainwashed citizens but instead kept silence .No one should attack pastor eziekel,if he acquired the station what's the problem pic.twitter.com/3MfwAHzuCj — Peter K. Salasya, MP (@P_Salasya) April 27, 2023

Some of Pastor Odero’s followers also took to the streets to protest, saying it was unwarranted.

Following the arrest and closure of Pastor Odero’s church, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said more than 100 people who were holed up at the premises had been evacuated and will be required to record statements.

The renowned pastor’s arrest comes after the mass deaths of followers of cult leader Mackenzie of Good News International Church in Shakahola village, Kilifi County.

Armed with the ‘word’ Mackenzie took advantage of gullible Kenyans with the promise of them seeing Heaven and meeting their Maker. The believers were tasked to fast to their deaths.

The deaths have left many families broken and in distress with more than 100 bodies having been exhumed so far.

What the public is now wondering about is where the area’s leaders were when these incidents were happening.

