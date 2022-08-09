‘Same jacket’: Uhuru, First Lady cast votes in identical jackets

President Uhuru Kenyatta votes at Mutomo Primary School in Gatundu South Constituency, Kiambu County on August 9, 2022. Right: First Lady Margaret Kenyatta casts her vote at St Mary's School polling station in Lavington, Dagoretti North Constituency in Nairobi City County. PHOTOS | STATE HOUSE

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta surprised Kenyans on Tuesday during the voting exercise when they showed up at their respective polling stations donning what appeared to be the same jacket.

According to information from State House, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta voted first at St Mary’s School polling station in Lavington, Dagoretti North Constituency in Nairobi City County.

Then shortly after 9am President Kenyatta arrived at Mutomo Primary School in Gatundu South, Kiambu County where he voted. The president, who arrived at the polling station accompanied by the First Lady, seemed jovial as he stepped out of his car and walked into the polling station.

In less than five minutes the president cast his ballot and gave a brief address to the media.

“The voting process is smooth, I wasn’t in too long and I just hope continues like that throughout the day,’ said President Kenyatta.

A few minutes before his arrival, his mother former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta had cast her vote at the same station.

While some were drawn to the fact that the president and the First Lady voted in different constituencies, what caused a buzz on social media was the navy blue jacket that they both donned while voting.

The First Lady was dressed in the navy blue jacket while voting, but she had an different outfit when she accompanied the president to Mutomo Primary School polling station, where it was President Kenyatta who was donning the said jacket.