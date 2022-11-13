Samidoh gets back his YouTube channel





Mugithi crooner Samuel Muchoki popularly known as Samidoh’s YouTube channel has been retrieved.

The celebrated singer the announcement of the new developments on his Instagram account.

“It’s been a sweaty week wah! But the channel is back. Glory to Lord Almighty! Turianime shindwe!” Samidoh said.

Samidoh’s YouTube channel was unavailable with fans suggesting that he had deleted the account.

The channel which had more than 300,000 subscribers and contained his music videos.

A search for the channel has been generating the message: “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with it has been terminated.”

The unavailability of the channel coincided while the singer’s international tour, which will end just before the festive season begins. The singer is currently in the United States and he is scheduled to travel to Qatar and the United Kingdom.

However, his tour has triggered an online exchange of words between his promoter Bernice Saroni and his baby mama, nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

It all started when Nyamu posted a video call screenshot of her and Saroni after one of the lawmaker’s followers asked if she was aware her baby daddy has another woman in the USA.

The screenshot, the two women seem to know each other. However, Saroni has distanced herself from the city lawyer saying, “You video called wanted to know who I am then you twist the story ati we are friends. Since when and how?”

She would then tell Nyamu that she was acting insane by trying to justify they were friends.

“You need mental evaluation otherwise I’ll drive you myself for therapy don’t bleed on me with your past wounds, get healing.”

This prompted Nyamu to ‘body shame’ Saroni, telling USA residents to go to Samidoh’s show and see Saroni’s big bum.

Saroni lives in the US with her sons and is a close friend to Samidoh and his wife, Edday Nderitu.

