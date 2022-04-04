Sarah Kabu laments over marriage





Popular businesswoman Sarah Kabu has spoken out about trouble in her marriage to Simon Kabu.

In a post published on her Whatsapp status, Kabu lamented that her children had been taken from her yet her husband was fond of abusing her.

The 41-year-old further accused police officers of aiding her husband to take away her three children after money exchanged hands.

“To all police officers out there, never receive a bribe at the expense of a child losing their mother, it is very heartbreaking. You will pay with the tears of that child in the hands of strangers. The law knows why children should be with their mother,” Kabu said.

According to her, she was already done with her husband and that is the reason that made him part with the kids.

The woman said that her kids had been handed to strangers linked to her ex-wife which she said was unbelievable.

“How can you be forced to be in a toxic marriage because we are couple goals and to protect our business and its dependents at the cost of my life? God have mercy on those kids, I seriously need help, my friends!” she further said.

In November 2021, she accused her husband of tolerating young girls and old women who used to send him nude photos.

At the time she raised concerns on why her husband was hanging out with Jimal Rohosafi and spending time with him.

However, Simon went ahead and posted images hanging out with Jimal and popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samido.

The two have never shied from sharing their marriage and success journey with Simon opening up that she met his wife when he was working as a tout.