Secondary virginity and 5 other ways of overcoming separation or divorce





Depending on the intensity of the romantic feelings and the duration of the relationship, it is always hard for a couple to come to the decision to take a break from each other in separation or call it quits and divorce. Strong emotional attachments, loss of future plans that plunge one into grieving over the unknown, struggling with self-esteem issues, fear of loneliness, fear of starting over and the awkwardness that will take over when among common friends are just but a handful of obstacles that make leaving a relationship difficult.

But…some people power through and decide they are better off alone, be it temporarily or permanently. And so, they embark on the journey to healing and finding themselves once again. Nairobi News lists some ways that some people are known to use to mend their broken hearts and keep their sanity intact.