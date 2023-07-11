Section of Mombasa Road to be closed this week for maintenance works

The entry to the Nairobi Expressway at Mlolongo along Mombasa Road in this picture taken on May 13, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The entry to the Nairobi Expressway at Mlolongo along Mombasa Road in this picture taken on May 13, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has announced the temporary closure of a section of Mombasa Road for six days.

Kenha, in a public notice on Tuesday, said the temporary closure will affect Mombasa-bound carriageway from Mlolongo to Athi River Interchange.

The authority said the section will be closed for maintenance works between 10pm and 4am from Tuesday, July 11 to Sunday, July 16, 2023.

During the duration of the closure, traffic will be diverted to share one adjacent lane of the dual carriageway.

“Motorists are advised to approach the section with caution and to follow the traffic signs and guidance as directed by the traffic Marshall and Police. Normal traffic shall be restored daily upon completion of works at 4:30 am,” Kenha said.

Also read: Maandamano Wednesday – Kenyans brace for 3 demonstrations countrywide

In February, Kenha said plans were underway to upgrade the old Mombasa Road to the standards of Nairobi Expressway in a Sh24.8 billion project that will see new footbridges and pedestrians’ paths constructed.

Kenha Director General Kungu Ndungu said the construction was to start soon after the repair of the sections of the road destroyed during the construction of the Expressway is complete. He said the restoration of sections of the road that were damaged during the construction of the 27km road were almost complete.

“There is a need to enhance the facility that was existing before the Expressway. Therefore, Kenha is going to implement additional facilities including footbridges while also strengthening the old road. We expect contracts to be in place in about eight weeks,” said Ndungu.

Also read: How Nairobi Beer Festival 2023 went down

In April, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told Parliament that construction of three footbridges along Mombasa Road would start in May at a cost of Sh1.2 billion to ease access to the SGR Syokimau terminus and stem pedestrian fatalities along the busy highway.

The works were to start on April 27 and will include the construction of a footbridge at the Hilton Inn Hotel next to the Syokimau SGR terminus. Two other footbridges will be built next to the Airtel Building next to the Southern bypass interchange and another one next to the Katani station.

The government again said it will extend the ongoing Mombasa road dual carriageway project from Mlolongo to Salama town.

President William Ruto said the road, whose dueling was initially designed to end at the Machakos turnoff at Kyumbi town within Machakos County, will be extended to Salama town due to the Sh100 billion Konza Technopolis City project.

“The dual carriageway is important because of the Sh100 billion investment we have put in Konza City. The dualling that began at Mlolongo will get to Malili town and end at the next Salama town in Makueni County,” President Ruto said.

Also read: Survey – Afrobeats dominates music charts in Kenya