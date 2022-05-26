Sh230m bounty for two Kenyans wanted by US government

Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh are wanted for the trafficking of wildlife and narcotics. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI

Two Kenyan nationals are wanted in the United States for trafficking wildlife and narcotics. The US government is consequently offering a monetary reward of $2 million (Sh233 million) for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh.

The US Department of State on Thursday said information regarding the two suspects should be reported to the US Fish and Wildlife Service or the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the department, Aziz and Ahmed are part of an international organised criminal network that trafficked wildlife and sought to traffic illicit drugs to the United States.

“Ahmed has been charged in the United States with wildlife trafficking in violation of the Lacey Act and with conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Lacey Act,” the department said.

It added that the two suspects have also been charged in the US with conspiracy to distribute heroin and that Ahmed has previously been charged in Uganda and Kenya with violations of the Uganda Wildlife Act, the Kenya Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, and the Kenya East Africa Customs Act.

“Eradicating drug and wildlife trafficking are priorities of the Biden administration. We are grateful for the continued partnership of the Government of Kenya to capture and arrest members of these criminal networks,” Eric Kneedler of the US embassy in Nairobi said in a press briefing at the DCI headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

DCI boss George Kinoti called on all actors in the justice system to assist in the arrest and prosecution of the two.